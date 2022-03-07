Additional bus services are set to run when a major Glasgow rail line closes for 8 weeks.

Clyde Gateway is supporting Scotrail’s eight-week shutdown of the Argyle line by running an additional bus service.

From March 13 until May 8, major improvement works on the track, tunnels and overhead line equipment between Rutherglen and the Exhibition Centre will take place, with the line closing and no services running during that time.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More buses

The CG1 will be running its usual route, Monday - Friday, from 6am - 10am and 2pm - 7pm, to capture peak demand and minimise disruption.

Clyde Gateway’s CG1 bus will run more services.

A supplementary SPT bus, covering the same route, will run Monday – Saturday, from 7.19am to 10.43pm on a slightly different timetable, which will also allow for a trial of an evening and Saturday service.

‘Happy to provide support’

Claire Ferguson, project manager at Clyde Gateway, said: “We are happy to provide support to Scotrail for the improvement works on the Argyle line to ensure as little disruption as possible to members of the Clyde Gateway community who use this service. We are also pleased to announce that the CG1 bus service has been commissioned for another year and will continue providing a transport service until March 2023.”