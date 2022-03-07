Clyde Gateway is supporting Scotrail’s eight-week shutdown of the Argyle line by running an additional bus service.
From March 13 until May 8, major improvement works on the track, tunnels and overhead line equipment between Rutherglen and the Exhibition Centre will take place, with the line closing and no services running during that time.
More buses
The CG1 will be running its usual route, Monday - Friday, from 6am - 10am and 2pm - 7pm, to capture peak demand and minimise disruption.
A supplementary SPT bus, covering the same route, will run Monday – Saturday, from 7.19am to 10.43pm on a slightly different timetable, which will also allow for a trial of an evening and Saturday service.
‘Happy to provide support’
Claire Ferguson, project manager at Clyde Gateway, said: “We are happy to provide support to Scotrail for the improvement works on the Argyle line to ensure as little disruption as possible to members of the Clyde Gateway community who use this service. We are also pleased to announce that the CG1 bus service has been commissioned for another year and will continue providing a transport service until March 2023.”
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We recognise major closures such as this are always disruptive for customers and we are grateful for Clyde Gateway’s help in allowing us to keep customers moving whilst minimising disruption for local residents and businesses.”