Two Glasgow primary schools to merge

Two Glasgow primary schools based in the Sighthill community will merge and operate as one by August 2022, it has been agreed.

Pupils at St Stephen’s and St Kevin’s Primary Schools moved into the same £22 million campus almost two years ago allowing children with mainstream and additional needs to work and learn together within an appropriate environment.

An update was brought before members of the city administration committee this week, where councillors agreed to carry out a further consultation on the new name of the merged school.

It comes following a survey carried out by Glasgow City Council, where the majority of the 122 parents who responded to the questionnaire, which represents 62 per cent of the parent body, confirmed they didn’t want their kids separated from the other school.

During the meeting education convenor Chris Cunningham said: “The children in St Kevin’s have a range of additional support needs, including those with a complex learning and communication profile who require high levels of support and assistance.

“In session 2021/22 there were 64 children in the school. The planning capacity for both schools will remain unchanged which is 70 and 350 pupils for St Kevins and St Stephen’s respectively.

“Children will continue to be offered places for enhanced learning provision and additional classes can be added if required as the population of the Northgate housing development and regeneration of Sighthill continues to grow.

“The timescale of the consultation means that a report back to committee is unlikely before the end of the financial year. It is however hoped that the new merged school will be able to open in August 2022.”