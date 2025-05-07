West Dunbartonshire High School League Table 2025: All West Dunbartonshire High Schools ranked by academic attainment data in 2024

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 10:34 BST

The top performing schools in West Dunbartonshire in 2024 from the latest exam data available from the Scottish Government.

These are the best performing state high schools in West Dunbartonshire, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2024 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

These Higher result tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the school receives from West Dunbartonshire Council, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

You can find the full list of Glasgow secondary school rankings here.

Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School is ranked 1st in West Dunbartonshire and 224th in Scotland.

1. Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School

Our Lady & St Patrick’s High School is ranked 1st in West Dunbartonshire and 224th in Scotland. | Facebook

St Peter the Apostle High School is ranked 2nd in West Dunbartonshire and 254th in Scotland.

2. St Peter the Apostle High School

St Peter the Apostle High School is ranked 2nd in West Dunbartonshire and 254th in Scotland. | Google Maps

Dumbarton Academy is ranked 3rd in West Dunbartonshire and 260th in Scotland.

3. Dumbarton Academy

Dumbarton Academy is ranked 3rd in West Dunbartonshire and 260th in Scotland. | Google Maps

Vale of Leven Academy is ranked 4th in West Dunbartonshire and 283rd in Scotland.

4. Vale Of Leven Academy

Vale of Leven Academy is ranked 4th in West Dunbartonshire and 283rd in Scotland. | Google Maps

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsScottish GovernmentDataScotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice