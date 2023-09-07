These are the September weekend holiday dates for Glasgow

This is a look at the next set of school holidays for Glasgow which includes the September weekend.

Councils across Scotland vary with their holidays, with it marking the halfway point in the autumn term for Glasgow City Council.

When is the 2023 September weekend?

The September weekend is a time which pupils across Glasgow look forward to as they get a long weekend off, which will include Friday 22 September and Monday 25 September.

What is the next school holiday after the September weekend?

After September weekend, it won’t be long before the kids are off again for the October week with their being an in-service day on Friday 13 October followed by a week off between Monday 16 October and Friday 20 October.

How long is the September weekend?

The September weekend will last for four days with schools closing on Thursday 21 September.

Are all schools off for the first weekend?

All schools in Glasgow will be closed for the September weekend with there being exceptions across other councils.

Will trains and buses still be running during the September weekend?

Public transport in Glasgow will be running as normal over the September weekend.

When will pupils go back to school after the September weekend?

Pupils across Glasgow will go back to school on Tuesday 26 September.

