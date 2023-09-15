The Times and The Sunday Times have just released their Good University Guide for 2024 - here’s how all universities in Glasgow and Scotland rank up

The Times have released the findings from their Good University Guide for 2024 - and the University of Glasgow has been named as the Scottish University of the Year.

New to the guide this year is a database of graduate salaries categorised per university and per subject. The top degree is computer studies at Imperial College where the average salary within 15 months of graduating is £64,000, and in second place, business, management and marketing from Oxford where graduates can expect to take home £58,000.

Whereas students who finish drama, dance and cinematics at the University of Central Lancashire will be earning an average salary of £18,000 within 18 months of leaving university.

The curriculum is evolving fast. Applications to study computer science including AI, video games design and robotics were almost 10 per cent higher than last year, according to analysis of Ucas data, and 31 per cent higher than in 2019. There is a welcome rise in joint honours and interdisciplinary work to collaborate on solving the world’s future problems from climate change to health.

The reputation of Oxford and Cambridge - never out of the top three in the past three decades - have seen a rising proportion from non-selective state schools, according to the latest data. Cambridge has 49.5 per cent, up from 40.1 per cent in 2018, and Oxford has 53.5% per cent, up from 39.4 per cent.

The diversity index. Our social inclusion ranking reveals that many of the universities at the top of the academic league table – those with the highest entry standards, best job prospects and most competition for places – still find themselves at the bottom when it comes to social inclusion. The highly selective Russell Group institutions occupy 16 of the bottom 20 places, with Durham University at the bottom.

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The higher education landscape has never been tougher. It is more competitive to get a place at many of our top institutions; the cost of attending university has soared, leaving graduates with extraordinary debt; and in many cases campus life still bears the scars of the pandemic. Meanwhile lecturers are on strike and the marking crisis is a running scandal.

“It means any prospective student, parent or carer needs to think hard about whether university is the right choice, and then where to study and what subject. It’s where this guide — our 30th edition — is here to help. Our online version has so much more on how the universities compare subject by subject, a guide on campus life, and what scholarships and bursaries may be on offer.

“We are here to champion the ambitious work of our first-class universities, and the aspirations of any student of any age who wants to keep on learning.”

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 provides the definitive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in Britain. It includes profiles on 134 universities, making use of the latest data.*

A fully searchable website with 70 subject tables, full interactive tables and additional features goes online on The Times and The Sunday Times today Friday, September 15, check the digital database here.

The guide provides prospective students and their families with the right information to make an informed choice about their higher education, evaluating everything from satisfaction with teaching quality and the student experience through to degree completion rates and graduate employment prospects.

Full list of The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 award winners:

University of the Year 2024: University College London

University of the Year 2024 runner up: University of Exeter

University of the Year 2024 shortlisted: London School of Economics and Political Science, University of York, University of Liverpool and University of Buckingham

Specialist University of the Year: Harper Adams University

University of the Year for Graduate Employment: Imperial College London

Scottish University of the Year: University of Glasgow

Welsh University of the Year: Aberystwyth University

Sports University of the Year: University of Nottingham

University of the Year for Social Inclusion: Bath Spa University

University of the Year for Social Inclusion runner up: Queen Mary, London

A 96-page supplement will be published with The Sunday Times on September 17.

1 . University of St Andrews The University of St Andrews is the number one university in the UK and Scotland, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024.

2 . University of Glasgow The University of Glasgow is the second highest ranked university in Scotland and 12th in the UK. Photo: Third Party

3 . University of Edinburgh The University of Edinburgh came third in Scotland and 13th in the UK. Photo: Third Party

4 . University of Aberdeen The University of Aberdeen is fourth in Scotland and 19th in the UK. Photo: Third Party