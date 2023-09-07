4 . Where to find cheap good food

Bloc+ on Bath Street have constant deals on throughout the week, and offer one of the most diverse menus in town. You can grab a hearty meal for as little as £4 to £5 on deal days - from Pasta Monday to Bloc+ Dog Friday - you could feed yourself restaurant quality food every weekday for as little as around £20 a week. Stick around to catch some great live acts - Fontaines DC even played the venue before they hit the big time back in 2018.