Freshers Week is nearly upon us Glasgow - where thousands of students will descend upon the city, many for the first time, joining the massive community of Glaswegians across the city.
This week we spoke with Daniel Byron, the editor of Glasgow Caledonian University’s official magazine, The Edit, a fourth year journalism student who knows the lay of the land better than any other student at Caley.
Daniel spends his time writing and editing around Caledonian, from the best pubs for Glasgow Caley students to the worst student-traps across the city, it’s a great first port of call to find out what’s happening at the uni. You can check out their articles here!
From the best places to stay around Glasgow for Caledonian students to the best ways to make friends at Glasgow Caledonian University - here’s our ultimate guide to Freshers week for GCU students.
1. Pick up a copy of The Edit
The Edit is Glasgow Caledonian University’s official student magazine, and is the best first stop for Freshers to find out what the latest is around the university. It’s not all just news though, you can find articles like ‘Five rules to survive student accommodation’ and ‘Books that’ll get you through freshers’ - alongside music reviews, pub guides, and everything else a student needs to know about Glasgow.
2. Where to find the cheapest pint of Tennent’s in Glasgow
Every student should where to find the cheapest pint of Glasgow’s signature lager - look no further than Walkabout, handily enough it’s a walkable distance from Glasgow Caley. You used to be able to grab a pint for £2, but like everything else in the cost of living crisis, it’s been upped - now it’ll cost you £2.50. You can find Walkabout underneath the Cineworld on Renfield Street - you can’t miss it, it’s the tallest cinema in Europe.
3. Where to find the cheapest pint of Guinness in Glasgow
If you’re a fresher with more of an Irish palate - you can find the cheapest pint of Guinness in town at Molly Malones at the top of Hope Street. Also incredibly close to Glasgow Caledonian - a pint of black stout will cost you around £3.35 - pending future cost of living increases.
4. Where to find cheap good food
Bloc+ on Bath Street have constant deals on throughout the week, and offer one of the most diverse menus in town. You can grab a hearty meal for as little as £4 to £5 on deal days - from Pasta Monday to Bloc+ Dog Friday - you could feed yourself restaurant quality food every weekday for as little as around £20 a week. Stick around to catch some great live acts - Fontaines DC even played the venue before they hit the big time back in 2018.