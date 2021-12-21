Covid in Glasgow: are we in a better or worse situation than last Christmas?

The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and there are fears new restrictions could be introduced - a situation reminiscent of last Christmas.

However, the country is in a very different position than it was last December.

The vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the number of deaths and hospitalisations, although cases are surging across the country, including in Glasgow.

Based on analysis of UK Government data we reveal how the pandemic has changed in Glasgow over the last year.

The analysis covers the time period December 13, 2020 to December 13, 2021.

How many positive cases are there in Glasgow?

Case rates are dramatically higher in Glasgow than they were last December.

This year (on 13 December) Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded 639 new cases, 645 per cent more than on the same day last year when 99 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been Glasgow?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Glasgow.

Last year Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded a total of 747 deaths since the start of the pandemic, however, this year the number of total deaths has risen to 1467 - 720 more people have died over that time period.

This is a 196 per cent rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in the area.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has dropped though.

Last year 3.5 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, while in 2021 the death rate is 1.6.