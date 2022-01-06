20 biggest Covid-19 hotspots in Scotland - where do Glasgow neighbourhoods rank?

Covid-19 rates are going up across Glasgow and the rest of Scotland.

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland, covering the period between December 28, 2021, and January 3, 2022, shows that there were 112,706 positive cases.

Despite being Scotland’s biggest city, Glasgow does not have the highest rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents in Scotland.

A patient receives the coronavirus vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell - Pool /Getty Images.

Inverclyde tops the list, with 2726.4 cases per 100,000 residents. Glasgow is 10th on the list (2194.3).

But how do Glasgow neighbourhoods compare to areas in the rest of Scotland.

Biggest Covid hotspots in Scotland

The Public Health Scotland data shows that Glasgow neighbourhoods are not amongst the worst for case rates per 100,000 residents.

Here are the biggest Covid-19 hotspots across Scotland.

1. Port Glasgow Upper East (Clydeside) - 4217.8

2. Mossneuk and Newlandsmuir (South Lanarkshire) - 4152.5

3. St Leonards South (South Lanarkshire) - 3933.2

4. Cleland (North Lanarkshire) - 3847.6

5. New Elgin West (Moray) - 3819.6

6. Calderwood West and Nerston (South Lanarkshire) - 3725.3

7. Linnwood North (Renfrewshire) - 3712

8. Nerston and EK Landward Area (South Lanarkshire) - 3690.7

9. Stewarton East (East Ayrshire) - 3589

10 Craigneuk Airdrie (North Lanarkshire) - 3587.2

11. Neilston and Uplawmoor (East Renfrewshire) - 3550

12. Burnbank North (South Lanarkshire) - 3514.6

13. Farme Cross and Gallowflat North (South Lanarkshire) - 3496.9

14. Cowie (Stirling) - 3490.1

15. Thorntonhall, Jackton and Gardenhall (South Lanarkshire) - 3485.6

16. Halfway, Hallside and Drumsagard (South Lanarkshire) - 3481.4

17. Blantyre South and Wheatlands (South Lanarkshire) - 3450.7

18. Allanton - Newmains Rural (North Lanarkshire) - 3450.1

19. Harestanes (East Dunbartonshire) - 3435.1

20. Elgin Bishopmill East and Ladyhill (Moray) - 3362.1

Not a single Glasgow neighbourhood makes the top 20 biggest Covid-19 hotspots in Scotland. Baillieston East, which has the highest Covid-19 rate per 100,000 residents in Glasgow (3332) only comes 23rd on the list.