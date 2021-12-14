COP26 did not lead to increase in Covid-19 cases, report finds

The COP26 event in Glasgow did not increase Covid-19 cases in Scotland, a new report has found.

There is also no evidence of any connection between Omicron cases and the conference, the report from Public Health Scotland (PHS) found.

According to PHS, in the period between October 31 and November 13, during which the conference took place, around two in every 1000 people affiliated with the conference tested positive for Covid-19.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This compared to between 11 and 12 in every 1000 in the general population.

There were 353 cases of people infected with the virus attending COP-related events while infectious, the report found.

While the rate of Covid cases in Scotland increased during the conference, this was mainly in children aged between five and 11 years old.

The rate in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where the conference took place, was the lowest in the country.

The report states: “Data available to PHS from enhanced and routine Covid-19 surveillance does not indicate a direct COP26 contribution to the increase in Covid-19 infections nationwide during the summit and there is no evidence of any connection between Omicron cases and COP26.