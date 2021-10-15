Covid-19: 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest rates of cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow continues to fall.

There have been 1624 positive Covid-19 cases in the last week.

The latest information from Public Health Scotland, covering the seven-day period between October 5-11, shows that there were 1624 Covid-19 cases, compared to 1901 the week before.

That is a rate of 255.5 positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, while many parts of Glasgow are now showing rates below the 100 mark, some neighbourhoods in Glasgow still have high case rates.

What Glasgow neighbourhoods have the highest rates of Covid-19 cases?

10. Riddrie and Hogganfield - 460.2 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Glenwood South - 464.4 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Barmulloch - 492.1 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Muirend and Old Cathcart - 497.6 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Mosspark - 507.2 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Darnley North - 564.7 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Knightswood West - 588 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Parkhead East and Braidfauld North - 611.8 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Carmunnock South - 615.5 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Drumry West - 621.1 cases per 100,000 residents

What areas have the lowest Covid-19 case rates in Glasgow?

5. Finnieston and Kelvinhaugh - 95.1 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Pollokshields West - 85.5 cases per 100,000 residents

3. City Centre South - 76 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Wyndford - 69.7 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Woodlands - 67.7 cases per 100,000 residents