Take part in mass sea shanty sing along at Glasgow CeilidhFest

CeilidhFest, Glasgow’s newest music and dance festival, kicks-off a month-long city-wide festival with a big sea shanty challenge and ceilidh at the world famous Barrowland Ballroom on November 1.

Join the sing along with sea shanty band, Kimber’s Men.

And Glaswegians could be on the bill of this one-off event. Organisers are calling for singers to join the Glasgow Sea Shanty Singers live on stage.

How do I take part?

All ticket-holders will get the chance to dance on the famed ballroom floor and be part of a mass audience sing along with the UK’s best sea shanty band ‘Kimber’s Men’, Glasgow shanty singers ‘Muldoon’s Picnic’ and ceilidh dance with young, trad stars and best modern ceilidh bands around ‘Footstompin Ceilidh band’.

What are the organiser saying?

Kate Walker, founder of CeilidhFest Glasgow, said: “Everybody loves a shanty, particularly since Nathan Evans brought shanty singing to the masses via TikTok, so what better way to kick-start our festival with a rollicking big sea shanty challenge.

“CeilidhFest is a great big gathering and sharing of everything that’s fabulous about our city; our people, our culture, our musicians, our artists – those who make things happen for us – Glaswegians themselves, our local media and our city’s hospitality and entertainment industries and we can’t wait to get started!

“If you fancy your chance at becoming one of the Glasgow Sea Shanty Singers all you have to do is apply to [email protected] and say why you want to be part of this great singing event. If successful you’ll perform on stage at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom and be invited to attend a free workshop rehearsal before the show.”

What is CeilidhFest Glasgow?

Other headline acts at CeilidhFest, a huge gathering and celebration of Glasgow – its people, culture, musicians, artists, hospitality, and entertainment – include Hipsway, Dougie Maclean, Phil Cunningham & Aly Bain.

A month-long city-wide festival taking place throughout November 2021, CeilidhFest Glasgow is brought to the city by its hospitality and entertainment industry – bars, restaurants, and event venues, musicians, and entertainers.