Some major Glasgow venues, including Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, will be closed during COP26.

Glasgow Life has announced that a number of venues will be shut during the climate summit, taking place between October 31 and November 13, either for a portion or the duration of COP26.

What venues will be closed during COP26?

Riverside Museum - October 23-November 15

Kelvin Hall - October 28-November 1

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum - October 28-November 14

Kevingrove Lawn Bowls and Tennis Centre - October 31-November 2

Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) - October 31-November 14

People’s Palace - closed before and during COP26 for essential maintenance

Emirates Arena - will remain open but will be much busier as some parts will be used for COP26

What is Glasgow Life saying?

A post on the Glasgow Life website stated: “While COP26 will inevitably impact on city operations and business continuity during the event, it is our intention across the wider venues they have reopened to minimise disruption and operate business as usual as far as possible.”

How do I find out more about the closures?