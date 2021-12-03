Covid-19 cases falling in Glasgow - despite Omicron outbreak

It was revealed this week that cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant had been identified in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, as well as Lanarkshire.
However, despite concerns about the new variant and the possible threat it poses, Covid-19 cases in Glasgow have fallen.
The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 1632 positive cases in the seven days between November 23-29, down from 1660 the week prior.
While the last few weeks have seen a steady rise in cases in the city, this latest figure shows case numbers are starting to fall again.
However, Covid-19 cases are still more prevalent in some Glasgow neighbourhoods than others.
Which Glasgow neighbourhoods had the most Covid-19 cases?
10. Barmulloch - 459.3 cases per 100,000 residents
9. Baillieston West - 471.3 cases per 100,000 residents
8. Dowanhill - 479.4 cases per 100,000 residents
7. Dalmarnock - 492.2 cases per 100,000 residents
6. Cranhill, Lightburn and Queenslie South - 503.3 cases per 100,000 residents
5. Carmunnock South - 508.4 cases per 100,000 residents
4. Blackhill and Barmulloch East - 521.6 cases per 100,000 residents
3. Drumchapel North - 536.7 cases per 100,000 residents
2. Drumry East - 603 cases per 100,000 residents
1. Darnley North - 705.8 cases per 100,000 residents
Which Glasgow neighbourhoods had the fewest Covid-19 cases?
Sighthill and Knightswood West both had fewer than three Covid-19 cases and were not given case rates. Out of the areas that had three or more cases, the following had the smallest case rates.
3. Parkhead East and Braidfauld North - 83.4 cases per 100,000 residents
2. Petershill - 83.1 cases per 100,000 residents
1. Whiteinch - 80.2 cases per 100,000 residents