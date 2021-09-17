10 Glasgow areas with the biggest rise in house prices

House prices are going up across Glasgow.
The average house price in Glasgow has gone up by 14 per cent in the last 12 months.
GlasgowWorld asked Zoopla about which areas in the city had seen the biggest rise in house prices over the last year.
Here is the top 10.
10. Shettleston (G32) - 4.55 per cent growth - £99,000 average house price
9. Linn (G45) - 4.6 per cent growth - £78,000 average house price
8. Drumchapel/Anniesland (G15) - 4.73 per cent growth - £89,000 average house price
7. East Centre (G33) - 4.75 per cent growth - £111,000 average house price
3. Canal (G22) - 4.83 per cent growth - £77,000 average house price
3. Maryhill (G23) - 4.83 per cent growth - £99,000 average house price
3. North East (G34) - 4.83 per cent growth - £70,000 average house price
3. Anderston/City/Yorkhill (G2) - 4.83 per cent growth - £167,000 average house price
2. Greater Pollok (G53) - 4.85 per cent growth - £123,000 average house price
1. Baillieston (G69) - 4.92 per cent growth - £135,000 average house price