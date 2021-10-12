Covid 19: How many people in Glasgow have died from the disease?

The UK Government has come under fire for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a new report by MPs labelling the early response to the crisis as “one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced”.

It has led to calls for Holyrood to hold its own parliamentary inquiry into the Scottish Government’s handling of the pandemic.

How many people in Glasgow have died from Covid-19?

Figures from the start of the pandemic up until October 3 show that 1704 people in Glasgow had Covid-19 listed as the cause of death on their death certificate.

The figures come from the National Records of Scotland.

How is Glasgow coping with Covid-19?

Covid-19 figures have been dropping in the city - which, at one time, topped the World Health Organisation’s list of Covid-19 hotspots in Europe.

The most recent figures from Public Health Scotland show that Glasgow has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 cases in Scotland.

Between October 3-9, the city has had 1695 cases - a rate of 266.7 cases per 100,000 people. For comparison, Stirling, which tops the list, has a rate of 490 cases per 100,000 people.

Why is the UK Government being criticised?

The report, from the cross-party joint committee of the health and social care and science and technology committees, concluded that there was an element of “groupthink” around the UK Government’s approach to herd immunity.

It also criticised the “gradual and incremental approach” to public health measures such as social distancing, self-isolation, and lockdowns, labelling it a “deliberate policy” that was “wrong” and led to more deaths.