The Ivy Glasgow unveils new Halloween cocktail menu - and free event

The Ivy Buchanan Street is now serving up a range of Halloween inspired drinks.

Wrath cocktail from The Ivy Buchanan Street

What’s happening? The Ivy Buchanan Street has released details of their limited edition Halloween cocktails, and an event, which will take place this month. In further celebration of the spookiest season of the year, the restaurant will also be adorned with a beautiful installation across its entrance archway.

The restaurant has teamed up with Horse With No Name Bourbon and Monkey 47 Gin to unveil a selection of delicious cocktails that are inspired by the Deadly Sins and created in celebration of Halloween.

The cocktails: Available from Monday, 11 October to Sunday 7 November, guests will be able to enjoy a series of limited-edition cocktails including Wrath (£10.75), a fiery blend of Horse With No Name Bourbon infused with Habanero pepper, Fever-Tree Ginger Ale, Angostura Bitters and Maraschino cherries

Additional bespoke cocktails will include Greed (£12.75), featuring Monkey 47 Black Forest Gin, lemon juice, cherry and Ivy Champagne served in a golden finished Champagne flute, Lust (£9.95), a combination of Plymouth Gin, strawberry puree, maple syrup and Prosecco, and Pride (£10.75), incorporating Horse With No Name Bourbon, apple juice, Fever-Tree soda water and a dash of Angostura Bitters.