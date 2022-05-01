The rules on self-isolation for people who have Covid-19 in Scotland have changed.

For the last two years, one of the rules which has seen little change is that those who have tested positive for Covid-19 should self-isolate and shut themselves off from the world.

But, the Scottish Government has now altered those rules and introduced new guidance on what people should do when they test positive.

These are just the latest rules to be changed. Last month, the Scottish Government ended its legal restrictions on mask wearing, meaning that, while people are still encouraged to wear face coverings in indoor settings, such as pubs and restaurants, or on public transport, they are no longer required to and the decision is up to them.

But what should you do if you catch Covid-19? How long should you self-isolate for? And what is the Scottish Government guidance?

You no longer need to self-isolate if you have Covid.

Here is our quick guide to the new isolation rules in Scotland.

What are the new self-isolation rules in Scotland?

The rules on self-isolation in Scotland changed on Sunday, May 1. People who are already self-isolating should now follow this new guidance.

If you have tested positive for Covid-19, you should stay at home for three days - if you are aged 18 or under. For those over 18, you should stay at home for 5 days. Day 1 is counted as the day after you took the test.

However, people no longer have to take tests and are encouraged to stay at home if they feel unwell. Certain people can get access to tests, including those who work for the NHS or in social care.

Contact tracing has also come to an end.

You should stay at home until you feel better, avoid close contact with anyone who is at risk, and tell people you’ve been in contact with that you’ve been unwell.

People who have been identified as a close contact should end daily lateral flow tests and can leave self-isolation if they feel well.

What if I have Covid-19 symptoms?

According to Public Health Scotland, people should stay at home and avoid contact with other people if they have symptoms of a respiratory infection (such as coronavirus) and have a high temperature or do not feel well enough to go to work or carry out normal activities.

You should contact your GP if your symptoms worsen, if you’re concerned about your symptoms, or if you can no longer manage them at home.

What if I need to leave the house?

If you leave your home while you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, and you have a high temperature or feel unwell, avoid close contact with anyone who is at higher risk, especially individuals with a weakened immune system.

