By Clare Grant

Lisa O’Neill who is originally from Glasgow but has lived in Newarthill for the last 25 year was singled out for the record-breaking statistics for smoking cessation she had helped create at her branch of Boots.

Lisa whose official job title is accuracy training technician was credited with “passionately dedicating” herself to the service.

Manager Vicky Toner explained: “ “Our pharmacy has the highest quit rates in Lanarkshire sitting at 32 per cent while the average in the area is 18 per cent.

"This would not be possible without Lisa’s encouragement and support that she personally offers to each patient.

Lisa herself explained that one particular success story stands out after a young patient struggling with his weight, acquired a new lease of life by stopping smoking.

She said: “He still comes in now and there’s just such a new confidence about him.He is just an inspiration to everyone including me.

" My favourite part is seeing them after they’ve quit and seeing what a difference it has made to their lives.”

Training Matters editor Monica West said: “The Recognition of Excellence Awards is the only UK awards that celebrates hard working pharmacy staff, without the focus being on pharmacists.