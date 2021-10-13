Waiting times for A&E services at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde hospitals are rising, with over 30 per cent of attendees having to wait over four hours to be seen, according to new figures.

Waiting times at Glasgow A&E services are rising.

What do the figures show?

The latest information from Public Health Scotland, covering the week ending October 3, shows that just 69.7 per cent of attendees were seen in four hours.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government’s aim is for 95 per cent of attendees to be seen within four hours.

It is the second lowest figure since Public Health Scotland first started publishing the data - the week ending September 12 saw 68.1 per cent seen within the four hour target.

How does each hospital fare?

Figures for the Glasgow Royal Infirmary are improving, with 74.7 per cent seen within the four hour target. That is much higher than Inverclyde (63.7 per cent) the Royal Alexandria (62.3 per cent).

However, figures for the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital have dropped again. Just 54.6 per cent of attendees were seen within the four hour target.

How are A&E attendances?

Attendance at Glasgow A&E services dropped dramatically during the first few months of the Covid-19 lockdown, however, attendances have now been rising for a while and are almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

The stats show 6474 people attended A&E services in Glasgow for the week ending October 3 - compared to 2339 for the week ending March 29, 2020, when the pandemic gripped Scotland.

The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital remains the busiest A&E service in the city, with 1685 people using the A&E services.

How does Glasgow compare with the rest of Scotland?

Three NHS areas had worse figures that Greater Glasgow and Clyde - NHS Forth Valley, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Fife.