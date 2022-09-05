Here’s how and when you can get your Covid-19 autumn booster in Glasgow.

Another vaccination booster programme for coronavirus will begin to be rolled out in Glasgow and the whole of Scotland from Monday 5 September.

As has been the case with previous roll out the most vulnerable groups will be offered the jab first to protect themselves against Covid-19.

Appointments were made available in August, and many people across Glasgow have already received their letters.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The vaccination programme in Scotland continues to be a huge success and this is testament to the efforts of everyone involved in its delivery and all those who took up their appointment offers.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus. However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time.

“We know that those in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and I therefore welcome this latest advice from the JCVI and can confirm that boosters will be offered to all those in eligible groups.

“The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect yourself, your family and of course the NHS when we head into the busy winter months.”

So, are you eligible for the autumn booster, and where in Glasgow can you get one?

Here’s everything you need to know about the next coronavirus jab.

Do I need an appointment for my Covid booster in Glasgow?

When you are due your autumn booster you will be contacted by the NHS directly.

However, if you are currently eligible for the upcoming booster then you can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online .

Who is eligible for the autumn booster?

The autumn booster will follow a similar rollout structure to previous covid vaccines in that the most vulnerable will be prioritised, as well as care home staff.

The following groups are eligible:

Adults aged over 50

People aged 5 - 49 years old with health conditions that put them at risk (including pregnant women)

Care home staff

Frontline health and social care workers

Carers aged 16 - 49

Household contacts of people with weakened immune systems

Before you receive your additional jab, you will need the two primary doses, as well as the first booster and second booster.

Discussions on the details of the delivery timetable are underway with health board partners and more information will be made available in due course.

However in the meantime, those eligible for a booster need not do anything.

More information on why certain individuals are being offered a second booster vaccine can be found on the official NHS Scotland website.

How many doses of Covid vaccine do I need?

At the moment, most people have been asked to get the two primary doses as well as a booster.

However, an additional booster is being offered to those who are vulnerable to help improve their protection against the virus.

Where possible, these boosters will be given at the same time as the flu vaccination to those who are eligible.

Where can I get the booster in Glasgow?

According to the Glasgow Council Website, the city’s vaccination centres are located at: