Navy chef taking on biggest challenge yet in aid of Arlo''s Army

Martin Stuart-Macrae will be undertaking the challenge in aid of the charity Arlo’s Army, which was formed to support families who are dealing with the daily struggles of having a child with a life threatening condition.

Four-year-old Arlo McArthur from Milngavie was diagnosed with Wickott-Aldrich Syndrome – a rare, life-threatening genetic disorder of the immune system, at just 10-weeks-old.

Last year he received a stem cell transplant from his dad Ian, who was only a half-match after no fully suitable match could be found, but a year on remains free of Wiskott Aldrich Syndrome.

Super-fit Martin Stuart-Macrae will bear crawl up the UK’s three highest peaks in September for Arlo’s Army

Martin, a former Douglas Acdemy pupil, raised £2,225 for Arlo’s Army by bear crawling up Ben Nevis last spring, and is now aiming to push himself even further this September.

He said: “Bear crawling up Ben Nevis was a great success for Arlo’s Army raising awareness and funds for the charity.

"I’m now looking at setting a world record for bear crawling the UK’s three highest peaks in three days later on this year.

Arlo McArthur is currently free of Wiskott Aldrich Syndrome

"We really want to build the charity up and give back to people that have been through the worst.

"I will also be looking for some sponsors and people to walk up the peaks with me as I grizz out the pain and get the job done.

"Please get in touch with myself or the Facebook page and I will keep everyone updated on my training for the biggest challenge I have taken on yet.”

Arlo’s mum Nicole is urging everyone to give Martin their backing, and is set to join him in this endeavor.

She said: “It is unbelievable what Martin is willing to do to help grow this charity.

"All I can do is thank him for playing such a huge part in helping me make this dream come alive.

"Arlo is only 4 right now, but I am more than sure he is going to be super impressed with this.

"He loves watching the video of the last challenge, and deserves for his mummy to make him proud and put the hardship we have faced to good use."