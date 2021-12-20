NHS appeal for Glaswegians to help cut queues at Covid-19 vaccination centres

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has urged Glaswegians to follow four simple tips and help cut queues at Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Glaswegians have reported waiting for hours to get their Covid-19 jab or booster shot at centres across the city, with long lines of people queuing for their turn.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has recruited more vaccinators and is receiving support from the Armed Forces so more people can be seen at the centres.

However, with more people coming forward to get their jab before Christmas, there is increased pressure on clinics.

How can I help?

The health board has now issued four simple tips which can help cut queues.

1. Appointment is best - Booking your slot means you’re more likely to be seen.

2. Don’t turn up too early - Arriving five minutes before your appointment is about right.

3. Please check your eligibility before travelling - Drop-ins are only available to people aged 40 and over and Health and Social Care Workers.

4. Avoid busy periods and consider travelling to a quieter or larger clinic.

What is NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde saying?

Anne Harkness, vaccination programme director for NHSGGC, said: “Coming forward to receive the vaccine is one of the biggest things we can all do to protect ourselves and others from the virus, and especially from the Omicron variant. We are delighted that so many people across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde are answering the call to roll up their sleeves, and we thank every one of them for supporting the fight against the virus.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have stepped up our vaccination programme to unprecedented levels, however, like many other Health Boards and Trusts across the UK, our vaccination centres are experiencing queues – and we need your help to tackle the issues.

“Today we have shared five simple steps to help reduce the queues, and we would encourage everyone to take them to heart. If we all do our bit, we can make this vaccination programme run more smoothly for everybody.”

Emma Finlay, vaccination lead nurse at NHSGGC, said: “The vaccination teams are so thankful to everyone who have come forward for their vaccination, especially those who have experienced queues. We are trying to get everyone vaccinated as swiftly and safely as possible to ensure that as many people as possible are fully jagged before Christmas.