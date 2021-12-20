Glasgow looks set to see a white Christmas this year - this is where and when experts predict it will happen.

The odds of there being an official white Christmas in Glasgow have been slashed from 4/1 several weeks ago in 1/2.

The odds on price now on offer is an important indicator of just how likely it is that snow will fall on Christmas Day 2021.

Aberdeen is the place most likely to see snow on Christmas Day and this is reflected in the short 4/11 odds on offer with Bet365.

Glasgow and Edinburgh are then second favourites and are both currently priced at 1/2.

In order for it to be considered an official white Christmas, the snow must fall at Glasgow International Airport.

Weather experts at online weather service WXCharts.com updated their forecast for Glasgow on Monday.

Not only is snow expected to make an appearance in Glasgow on Christmas Day (Saturday December 25, 2021) it will continue to fall over the city for several hours, according to WXCharts.com.

The snow is expected to start falling at approximately 6.00am on Christmas morning.

Temperatures are expected to drop to approximately 3°C on Christmas Day but due to the wind chill factor it will feel more like -3°C.

The purple section in this weather chart denotes heavy snowfall on Christmas Day. (Image: WXCharts)

Boxing Day:

The sub-zero temperatures are expected to last into Boxing Day during which feels-like temperature as low as -2°C are forecast.

However, despite the cold temperatures, Boxing Day in Glasgow looks to set to be very sunny and dry.

The Met Office is forecasting full sunshine from morning right through to sunset on Boxing Day.

Strathclyde weather forecast

Monday December 20 to Friday December 24, 2021

Today:

Most if not all dry again, also rather cloudy, particularly in the Central Belt. However some bright and sunny spells appearing, fairly frequently across Argyll. Light winds. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight:

Cloudy again overnight with a few drizzly spells possible in the far west, clearer conditions likely for inland Argyll. Light winds. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tuesday:

Cloudy conditions again to start but brighter spells developing, most likely for Argyll. Mainly light winds. Feeling quite cold. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Milder to start, with cloudy wet weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Turning cold again later on Friday.