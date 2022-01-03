NHS staff in Glasgow share hopes for 2022

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde staff have been sharing their hopes for 2022, following a tough 2021.

There had been hope that, at the start of 2021, we had come through the worst of Covid-19.

However, while there were big challenges throughout the year - Delta and Omicron among the big ones - NHS staff remain optimistic.

To mark the start of the new year, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde asked its staff for their hopes in 2022. Here is what they said.

Mel Dixon, allied health professional, Royal Hospital for Children, and chair of the Women and Children directorate Hospital and Neonates (HPN) Patient and Carer Experience (PaCE) Group

“2022 has begun and soon we will be charting a path through another year. 2021 has been interesting to say the least. Every year brings challenges, but it also brings growth, joy, laughter and good memories.

“As an Allied Health Professional (AHP) and chair of the Patient and Carer Experience (PaCE) group for the children’s hospital I am privileged to work with many colleagues from different specialities. I have seen first-hand the resilience and continued desire of staff to give our patients and carers the best treatment and experience possible regardless of the difficulties they face.

Melville Dixon believes 2022 will bring a new set of opportunities.

“Thought 2021 was very different to what we might have hoped, there have been some great projects helping families this year. The Major Trauma Team patient story boards, the Respiratory Service home sleep study retrieval service, the development of the new RHC Patient and Carer app, the Scottish Health Award Winning vCreate project, to name a few.

“Virtual technologies have continued to be invaluable on top of our normal face to face activity, allowing the continuation of treatments and reduction in waiting times for families through Attend Anywhere (Near Me) or vCreate – or even a simple telephone call. And tablets for remote visiting have been essential in keeping relatives in touch with patients and carers when normal visiting has not been possible.

“So 2022 will bring a new set of opportunities. A chance to be helpful, to make someone’s day with a smile, or to go the extra mile. I hope the new year will continue to see our patients flourish in the midst of adversity, with help from the care and compassion of the children’s hospital staff. I look forward to the new bright ideas and passions that drive progression. Most of all I look forward to a new year ahead where we can make a difference to patients and families in their time of need.”

Susan Heron, designated senior charge nurse, Neonatal Unit, Princess Royal Maternity Hospital

“I have just completed my 37th year in nursing. I could never have imagined the situation we are all currently facing. But I am constantly reminded of the amazing service provided by our NHS.

“I work in a Neonatal Unit, where we care for sick or premature babies. They have amazing families who are supported, by us, through their often difficult journeys.

“Through the last year, I have seen fantastic teamwork. I also see a greater awareness of mental health, and how it is so important to look after each other. This New Year will, I am sure, bring new challenges, but I know we will be ready to meet them, together.”

Rebecca MacMillan, staff nurse, Ward 3B, Royal Hospital for Children

“It’s been an extremely busy and challenging year, both within and outside work. Beginning with lockdown, social isolation was a challenge but the excellent, supportive, fun and resilient nature of my work family made coming into work much easier. It has been great that so many people have taken up the vaccines and contributed to getting back a little bit of normality.

“A highlight of 2021 has been being able to go abroad on holiday, helping to relieve some of the stresses of the workplace and having something positive to work towards through difficult periods of time. I have also made many new professional relationships and friends at work this year and I am so grateful for the team I work in.

“For 2022, I am looking forward to getting back to something even more resembling “normal”. I can’t wait to continue learning new skills and progressing in my nursing career. Meanwhile, giving the best caring and compassionate care to all of our children and their families.”

Lewis Doult, acting lead nurse, Paediatrics, Royal Hospital for Children

“This has been such a tough year for everyone at NHSGGC, and I’m so proud of all my colleagues for the way they have kept going through these difficult times. My hope for 2022 is for our staff to continue to show resilience in the ongoing pandemic and to continue to deliver excellent care and support to our patients and families.”

Dr Pauline Grose, consultant acute physician, Glasgow Royal Infirmary

“There’s not been much time for profound thoughts this new year, but essentially the ongoing message from the Acute Medical Team at GRI is that team working continues to be the best remedy to our ongoing struggle with Covi and other acute pressures. The past year has continued to demonstrate the extraordinary achievements of all team members in ensuring that, despite everyone being fatigued, we continue to offer excellence of care to our patients.

“There remains a desire to support all team members, recognise when individuals are struggling and offer support and good humour when needed.”

Dr Abigail Gunn, lead medical consultant at Inverclyde Royal Hospital and consultant in Acute Medicine and Stroke

“My professional hope for 2022 is to work with all the teams at Inverclyde Royal Hospital to help each and every individual achieve their potential, and in turn provide the local area with the best care we can possibly provide. Establishment of a clinical skills teaching symposium for the doctors, further recruitment drives and facilitating access to the newest Covid therapies are all in planning and have started to be delivered.

“Team IRH has shown significant success despite COVID-19 pressures over the past year, including achieving Investors in People recognition, on site nurse training sessions for advanced skills and recruitment of Advanced Nurse Practitioners. Investing resource, compassion and care into our team is the most valuable investment that we can make, and will result in the best patient experience possible.”

Professor Kevin Rooney, clinical director for Critical Care for Clyde and a consultant intensivist within the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

“Over the last two years we have seen the benefits of taking part in clinical research in tackling emerging diseases such as Covid-19. We now have the successful vaccination programme which not only protects us from Covid but also minimises the severity of disease. My hope for 2022, is that we will continue with this relentless focus to learn from clinical research and find out what treatments work well, why and under what circumstances so that we can reduce Covid related morbidity and mortality.

“My other hope is slightly more personal. Thanks to funding from the Endowments Committee and the Green Exercise Partnership, we are building a HALO (Hero And Loved Ones) critical care garden at the RAH. This is a sanctuary space outside that allows ICU staff and patients to get outside for respite and give them the opportunity to see patient family members, especially during Covid when indoor visits have been difficult. This garden which has been co-designed by staff, patients and family members will be opened in March 2022 and not only commemorate and remember the sacrifices endured by patients, families and staff but also celebrate the healing process as well, I hope this will be of huge benefit to our patients, their families and our staff.”

Andrew Ross Campbell, site manager for Operational Estates, Inverclyde (Acute & HSCP)

“My hope for 2022 is that we continue to provide support to our local and wider community through our services. For Estates that is achieved by ensuring all our healthcare premises are maintained to a safe, comfortable and fit for purpose condition at all times and for the Estates Team that alone is a measure of success. In 2021, our team achieved both Clyde Acute Services and Estates and Facilities Team of the Year through relentless commitment to ensuring the highest standards, so we want to build on that again in 2022. Another collective hope is that we replace the former residential complex at the IRH with a green space for patients, staff and visitors to have a peaceful place to relax and reflect.”

Carine Miller, integrated services manager at Inverclyde Royal Hospital

“The facilities team at the IRH strive to provide the best patient care to all who come through our doors, from Portering to Catering and Domestic. For the year ahead we want to build on the investment we have made in staff training and development. The success of the steps we have already taken, shone through with the hospital’s achievement of Investors in People accreditation and we hope to continue to make even more improvements. Although the past two years have been hard with Covid, the camaraderie and team work has been exceptional throughout the hospital, may this continue throughout 2022.”

Carine Miller said the teamwork has been exceptional.

John Hunter, interim senior charge nurse of the Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Alexandra Hospital

“Against the backdrop of Covid-19, 2021 was one of the most challenging years in our careers, and I anticipate that 2022 will bring with it some more challenges. But shift on shift, our nurses, doctors and AHPs are giving their all in their efforts to provide patients best possible care. I can see the toll this is having on them physically and psychologically first hand and I hope that I continue to have the strength, empathy, and professional fortitude to guide and support my team through what lies ahead in 2022.

“I am looking forward to welcoming our student nurses and hope that our dedicated and professional team can instil the deep sense of pride and privileged that goes hand in hand with caring for patients. I am hopeful that we, as a team can help to enthuse this next generation of nurses. Hopefully, some may even wish to pursue a career in critical care nursing.