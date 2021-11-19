Number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow rising

Covid passports were not required for the COP26 summit, but daily negative tests for the virus were (Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that, for the week November 9-15, there were 1618 positive tests.
Just two weeks ago Glasgow had 1370 cases - a figure which had been dropping week-on-week up until now.
However, despite a rise in cases, Glasgow now has the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 residents in Scotland.
Just 254.5 people per 100,000 Glaswegians have had Covid-19 in the last week - a lower rate than the Outer Hebrides, Shetland and Orkney, which usually sit at the bottom of the list.
Which parts of Glasgow have had the most Covid-19 cases?
10. Cartyne - 456.6 cases per 100,000 residents
9. Easterhouse East - 475.3 cases per 100,000 residents
8. Victoria Park - 480.6 cases per 100,000 residents
7. Barmulloch - 524.9 cases per 100,000 residents
6. Drumry East - 542.7 cases per 1000 residents
5. Carmyle and Mount Vernon South - 569.9 cases per 100,000 residents
4. Maryhill West - 587.5 cases per 100,000 residents
3. Robroyston and Millerston - 598.2 cases per 100,000 residents
2. Craigend and Ruchazie - 702.7 cases per 100,000 residents
1. Sighthill - 777.8 cases per 100,000 residents