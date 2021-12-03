Omicron: Cases linked to Steps concert in Glasgow

The Scottish Government has announced that cases of the new Omicron variant in Scotland have more than doubled.

A total of 16 new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 29.

Cases of the new variant have been recorded in Highland, Grampian and Forth Valley health boards for the first time, at three, one and five respectively.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is now home to 11 cases, while NHS Lanarkshire has nine.

Concert cases

The Scottish Government also announced that the dramatic rise in number of Omicron cases across the country is no longer linked to a singular event as previously stated.

Instead, six cases of the variant cases are linked to a Steps concert at the Hydro in Glasgow on November 22.

To date, no cases have been identified from the concert on November 23.

The First Minister said the increase confirms that the Omicron variant is being transmitted within the community in Scotland.

The new variant cases are expected to rise across Scotland in the next few days.

The Scottish Government commented that risk to those who attended the concert is low and those who may have come into contact with Omicron are being contacted.

No one from the concert is needing to isolate, unless asked to by Test & Protect or if they develop symptoms.

What did Nicola Sturgeon say?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The number of Omicron cases now being reported in Scotland is rising, and cases are no longer all linked to a single event, but to several different sources including a Steps concert at the Hydro on 22 November. This confirms our view that there is now community transmission of this variant within Scotland. Given the nature of transmission we would expect to see cases rise - perhaps significantly - in the days ahead.

“However, health protection teams are continuing work through contact tracing, isolation and testing to slow the spread as far as possible while we learn more about the new variant’s impact. Ministers are also keeping the situation under daily review.”