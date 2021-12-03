8 best restaurants in Glasgow’s West End, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Glasgow’s trendy West End is one of Scotland’s best food spots, crammed with top quality restaurants, bars and cafes.

But, as Sean Connery once famously said, there can only be one. He might have been talking about immortals fighting to the death rather than a list of the West End’s best restaurants, but the point stands.

Tripadvisor allows users to review restaurants they’ve visited - so we headed online to check what West End eateries had been given the most thumbs up from their diners.

8. Mother India’s Cafe

What needs to be said about Mother India? It’s known for being home to some of the best curries in Glasgow. The cafe, near Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, offers smaller portions from an extensive menu. One reviewer said ‘it never disappoints’ - we couldn’t agree more.

7. Crabshakk

This Finnieston restaurant has been serving up some of the best Scottish seafood since 2009. As the name suggests, crab is one of the highlights. But is also serves lobster, monkfish, and, of course, fish and chips. 731 five star reviews prove the staff are doing something right.

6. Bothy

This hidden highlight on Ruthven Lane, just off Byres Road, is a West End institution. It serves up some of the best Scottish produce, from Loch Fyne salmon to Highland estate venison tenderloin. An average of 4.5 stars from 1744 reviews shows just how popular it is.

5. Tiffney’s Steakhouse

This popular Kelvinbridge restaurant has had visits from some big names in the past. And no wonder. It’s steaks are among the best in Glasgow. It seems its diners agree. One even described it as ‘steak heaven’.

4. Cail Bruich

This Michelin-starred dining experience is known for its amazing tasting menus. Diners seem to agree with its reputation as one of the best restaurants in Glasgow. 1302 reviewers have given it top marks, with one person even wanting to give it six stars.

3. Ashoka

The Ashton Lane branch of this popular Indian has earned rave reviews from its customers. ‘Impeccable’, ‘excellent’ and ‘delicious’ are among the many positive adjectives used to describe the food.

2. Number 16

A silver medal is nothing to sniff at. This Byres Road favourite has earned 1846 five star reviews - and just 13 one star reviews. The menu is the perfect example of quality over quantity, and it seems the customers agree. ‘Never disappoints’ wrote one regular.

1. Fanny Trollopes