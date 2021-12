All neighbourhoods in Glasgow are now Covid-19 hotspots.

According to the latest data from Public Health Scotland, every district in the city is in the highest Covid-19 case rate bracket.

The data splits neighbourhoods across Scotland into five brackets for cases per 100,000 residents - 1 to 49, 50 to 99, 100 to 199, 200 to 399, and 400+.

The new data shows that all neighbourhoods are in the 400+ category.