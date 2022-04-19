Roadshow at Silverburn to help spot cancer early

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancer Research UK nurse Darragh Casey

Cancer Research UK nurses Darragh Casey and Christine Campbell will be at Tesco Silverburn on May 11, June 15, July 13, August 17 and September 14.

Every year around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland, and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Darragh said: “Around four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented each year in the UK largely through changes like stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re here to help and are looking forward to talking to lots of people across Scotland about the steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped because of the pandemic and it’s vital that people seek help for any unusual signs or symptoms. Treatment is far more likely to be effective when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, which is why it’s so important for people to listen to their bodies and tell their doctor if they notice a change that isn’t normal for them.

“By returning to the same venue we are able to provide ongoing support, and people we’ve met can come back and let us know how they’re getting on or ask for further help and signposting. Conversations and support like this are more vital than ever with Covid-19 having caused disruption to cancer services.”

The roadshow also provides a welcoming environment to talk to one of the friendly, specially trained Cancer Research UK nurses about the importance of screening for certain types of cancer.

Spotting cancer early can make a real difference as treatment is more likely to be successful when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage.

Visitors can access the roadshow anytime on the day to speak with the nurses without needing an appointment.

To find out more about how to reduce the risk of cancer and the importance of detecting it early, visit www.cruk.org/prevent or www.cruk.org/spotcancerearly