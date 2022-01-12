With Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland changing each month it can be difficult to keep up with the latest rules.

More changes to restrictions were announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this week, which will see crowds allowed back in at outdoor events.

However, other restrictions on events are being kept in place, for now.

Here is our guide to the latest Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland.

How long do I have to self-isolate for?

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 must self-isolate for 10 days, no matter if they have been vaccinated or not.

However, people in Scotland can now be advised if they can end self-isolation after seven days. For this to occur, the person must have no fever and have tested negative on a Lateral Flow Device on day 6, and then again 24 hours later.

Triple vaccinated close contacts of those who test positive, both household and non-household, or those under the age of 18 and four months, do not need to isolate as long as they return a negative LFD test result each day for seven consecutive days, and remain fever free.

Any close contact who is not fully vaccinated (three doses) will still have to self-isolate for the 10 days and take a PCR test.

Do I need to wear a mask?

Wearing masks help stop the spread of Covid-19. You must wear one in places such as shops, restaurants, bars, cafes and nightclubs, churches and other places of worship, on public transport (including stations) and at work. (including tradespeople working in someone’s home).

It is also advised that people wear masks in busy outdoor spaces.

You don’t have to wear a mask if you are aged under 12, you’ve got an illness or disability that means you can’t wear one, or wearing one would cause you severe distress.

There are situations when you can remove your mask, such as when you’re sat down at a restaurant or working out at the gym.

Can I attend an event?

Restrictions on outdoor events will be eased from next Monday, meaning full crowds can return. However, restrictions on attendance numbers at indoor events are not being eased yet.

Rules limiting indoor events to 200 people seated or 100 people standing, and requiring table service in hospitality settings, will remain in place until at least January 24, pending a review of data by ministers.

Indoor hospitality and leisure venues have to make sure that there is a one metre gap between groups of people at all times. Venues that serve alcohol must also provide table service.

Nightclubs are still closed - unless they choose to operate as a pub.

It is hoped these restrictions could be lifted the week after next.

Can I meet up with people?

The advice to the public to limit contact with other households as much as possible also remains.

The guidance is that when meeting people indoors, keep it to a maximum of three households. This is not enforced by law, however.

What are the rules on travel?

There are no travel restrictions within Scotland, although people are encouraged to get tested before using public transport.

If you are travelling abroad you’ll need to follow the rules for that country.

Can I go back to work?

There is a legal requirement for employers to allow staff to work from home where possible.

People are urged to work from home where it is practical to do so.

What are the rules on weddings, funerals and other life events?

There are no restrictions on numbers at these type of life events. People do have to wear face coverings throughout the ceremony - but this does not include the couple who are getting hitched or people walking down the aisle.

Where do I need to show my vaccine passport?

A vaccine passport - which must now show evidence of three shots, unless it has been less than four months since your second jab - is needed to access late night venues; live indoor events with over 500 unseated people in the audience; live outdoor events with over 4000 people in the audience; all events with over 10,000 people in the audience.

For outdoor events the Covid certification scheme is being tightened, with events of more than 1000 people required to check the status of at least half of attendees or at least 1000 people, whichever is higher.

From Monday the requirement to be “fully vaccinated” for this scheme will be increased to three doses for those whose second dose was more than four months ago.

This does not apply to people under the age of 18.