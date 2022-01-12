The new burger restaurant will open in spring this year.

Fat Hippo, a group of independent burger joints found in the North East and West of England, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Edinburgh, is opening in Glasgow this year.

When will Fat Hippo open? The company, who specialise in burgers and loaded fries will open the brand new restaurant in spring/summer 2022.

This is the Fat Hippo’s second site in Scotland, after opening a concession kiosk serving a selection of their burgers within the new Lane 7 complex in St. James Quarter, Edinburgh last year. The company, who have 10 more locations across the UK, has exciting plans to continue growing, with further sites being established over the next year.

Their Fat Hippo Fleet also travels all over, bringing their burgers to hundreds of national events.

Where is Fat Hippo Glasgow? The new restaurant will be located on St Vincent Street in the city centre.

What’s on the menu? The family friendly burger joint is famed for its quality ingredients and quirky flavours, with burgers like their PB&J (a beef burger topped with peanut butter and bacon jam) available, alongside the classics.

Picture: Fat Hippo

With a full menu of their signature beef and boneless buttermilk chicken patties, that come with free fries as standard, this will be the company’s first full restaurant in Scotland. They will have a carefully designed range of vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options available as well as a great value kids menu.

Takeaway option: The group also work closely with Deliveroo and will be launching on the platform in Glasgow to allow customers to enjoy Fat Hippo’s signature burgers in the comfort of their own home.

Michael Phillips, who founded Fat Hippo in the North East of England in 2010 said: “When we were given the opportunity to bring Fat Hippo to Glasgow city centre, we couldn’t turn it down.

“The building on St. Vincent Street is the ideal location for our brand new restaurant, and we’re so excited to be able to welcome everyone for a taste of ‘the good kind of gluttony’.”