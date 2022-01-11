Veganuary 2022: What is the vegan diet about; what is its meaning and when it started

So many people have taken up this challenge to kick off their new year, and implement some healthy lifestyle changes.

Veganuary is a charity registered in England and Wales. However, their annual campaign has reached people across the globe since launching in 2014.

It has supported more than half a million people with their Veganuary campaign in which they challenge people to go vegan for the entire month of January.

As we make our way through the month-long challenge, it can be hard to stick to it. Such a blunt and drastic lifestyle change can often be such a shock.

Not to mention not being familiar with vegan alternatives or the tastiest recipes.

However, many supermarkets like Aldi and Sainsburys have launched their biggest vegan ranges ever this year, with a great range of meat and cheese alternatives for all.

So it is easier than ever to get involved, and no, it’s not too late! Find out more here.

We have rounded up the best pieces of advice that will best prepare you for the rest of Veganuary, whether you’re half way through the challenge or just beginning.

Join a community or find a buddy!

It’s always fun trying something new, but having someone going through the same can be really helpful. Especially when you run out of fun lunch ideas!

Tell everyone!

Sharing the news will help keep you accountable, and push you through the tougher times when the Christmas left over Cadbury’s is screaming at you.

Look up what vegan products are!

Education is key when taking on any new challenge or making such a drastic lifestyle change. If you know what to look out for you’re more likely to succeed, but don’t be discouraged if you’re caught off guard.

Plan your menus

Food is one of the best topics to talk and think about, so have fun with planning what you’re going to make for the week. Look up fun new recipes, and plan out your weekly shop. You’ll save money too! Most supermarkets have free recipes

Has veganuary become a bit of a gimmick? (Picture credit: okrasiuk - stock.adobe.com)

Keep meals fast and convenient

This is a change in diet, but by no means is it a restriction! We recommend stocking your freezer with lots of vegan Bolognese or chilli, or soup - these warming meals will keep you going throughout the coldest month and fill you up!

Don’t be so hard on yourself