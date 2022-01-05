Glasgow gyms with the best deals this January 2022 - all for under £35 per month

Here we take a look at the cheapest gyms in Glasgow right now.

The New Year signals a fresh start for many, and after a month of celebrations with family and friends it’s nice to find some time for yourself.

However, in a society filled with burn out it can be so important to find that time and check in. A lot of people use working out and moving their bodies as a way to create ‘me time’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re interested in finding a place to do this, and to start moving your body in 2022 we have the list for you.

Here’s a list of the best deals Glasgow gyms currently have to offer.

The Gym Group - £9.99 offer

The Gym Glasgow Forge is a newly opened branch and is offering a £9.99 per month introductory deal for six months, after which it will be increased to £14.99. More information can be found here.

The Gym Group - £14.99 per month

The Gym Glasgow City offers a no contract membership for £14.99 per month. Use code FEELGOOD for 30% off your first month at checkout. More here.

Pure Gym - £12.99-21.99

They are currently offering a £0 joining fee with code ZEROJF. This is a pay monthly, meaning no contract, and you can leave whenever.

They offer contactless entry too. Some Glasgow gyms are as little as £12.99 a month whereas others are £21.99. More information here.

Énergie Fitness Glasgow South - £19.99

You only pay for the services you use with this gym, and the gym offers a great range of equipment as well as friendly instructors who will guide you through workouts. Find out more.

University of Glasgow - £33

They have a variety of facilities and off a rolling month direct debit that you can cancel at any time. More information can be found here.

Glasgow Club - £15-£27

Glasgow Life, the organisation which runs culture and sport venues on behalf of Glasgow City Council, has 15 gyms across the city. These can be found at Bellahouston, Castlemilk, Crownpoint, Donald Dewar, Emirates Arena, Gorbals, Kelvin Hall, Maryhill, Milton, North Woodside, Pollok, Scotstoun, Springburn, Tollcross and Whitehill Pool.

Three membership schemes are available. FitClubJNR is £15, covers 12-13 year olds, and offers unlimited gym and swimming sessions. ActivClub offers members (aged 14+) bookable off-peak gym sessions, unlimited swimming, easy fitness classes, access to other sports, and more, for just £15.

The main membership scheme, FitClub, is available from £27 per month, or £15 for 14-21 year olds. It includes unlimited gym, swimming and fitness class sessions and everything included in ActivClub. All three schemes come with free personal appointments with a qualified fitness instructor.