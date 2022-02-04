Video: Beatson Cancer Charity marks World Cancer Day’s ‘close the care gap’ theme

As part of World Cancer Day, Beatson Cancer Charity is addressing this year’s theme of ‘Close the Care Gap’ by recognising what it does to enhance personalised care and support to ensure no patients go through their cancer journey alone.

The charity offers group programmes to patients such as our Living with Uncertainty and Fear of Recurrence support services.

In addition, it is able to provide patients with the opportunity to speak with specialist health and work practitioners to help them through worrying times in their cancer journey.

The Living with Uncertainty programme is designed to support those experiencing a level of distress in relation to the uncertainty associated with a cancer diagnosis. It also has its Fear of Recurrence programme, which aims to help those with a fear of cancer coming back which they find difficult to live with.

Others may wish to use the Befriending Service, which provides one-to-one telephone companionship which makes for building a good rapport and regular contact with one person.

‘Best treatment’

Gillian Hailstones, director of Care Services, said: “This year’s theme asks how we close these gaps and move towards a more hopeful future. We do this by making sure we talk honestly and openly about cancer to remove the fear and stigma that can still surround it. We invest in research so that people get the best treatment and the best chance at a cancer free future.

“We also invest in people, helping them to build their knowledge and understanding of what support they need and are entitled to. We build their confidence so they can talk confidently to family, friends, employers and colleagues about what they need to live as full a life as possible.

“We help them understand their needs and help them build their own coping mechanisms through wellbeing and psychological techniques. We offer compassion and care when things get tough and conversations about the future are filled with sadness, helping individuals and families to find hope in the toughest of times.”

How many people are diagnosed with cancer?

With 30,000 Scots being diagnosed with cancer each year, The Beatson sees more than 8000 of them and delivers more than 25,000 courses of chemotherapy and 6500 courses of radiotherapy.

Over the last decade, the risk of developing cancer in Scotland fell by 5 per cent in men but remained unchanged in women. The numbers of cancers increased in both sexes, from an overall total of over 30,600 in 2010 to more than 34,100 in 2019 – an increase of 11 per cent. The increase in numbers reflects the increasing size of the older population.

Beatson Cancer Charity is constantly working on new fundraising strategies to support care services to ensure these new patients feel supported the second they are diagnosed right until they finish their treatment and beyond.

Enhancing treatment and support

Martin Cawley, CEO of Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We have a clear focus on enhancing the treatment and support people receive through their journey with the NHS as best we can with the resources we have at our disposal. From the moment people are diagnosed right through to recovery, or sadly end of life, our aim is to be there for people every step of the way.

“We are all different, we all have our own needs and aspirations. The importance of person-centred treatment and support cannot be underestimated to help people get back to living their normal life as quickly as possible. Patient pathways should be tailored around an individual’s needs in order to achieve the best possible outcomes.

“Cancer is an indiscriminate disease, affecting anyone regardless of age, income or location. Scotland still has some of the worst cancer survival rates in Western Europe, sitting below the European average. The reasons for this are complex. The prevalence of certain tumour types is also higher in Scotland. There are few people whose lives have not been touched by the fear, stress and pain that cancer causes.”