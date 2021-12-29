What to do if you can’t get a PCR test in Glasgow

The number of Covid cases in Glasgow is still rising, leading to an increase in demand for tests.

What’s happening? Glasgow’s Covid cases are still rising, and with it, an increase in demand for lateral flow and PCR tests.

The current advice is to use a lateral flow test before meeting up with people from different households. A PCR test is required if you get a positive lateral flow result, if a lateral flow sample could not be read, you have Covid-19 symptoms or you've been in close contact with someone who's tested positive for Covid-19.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of today, 29 December, the UK Government website was showing limited numbers of same day PCR tests available in Scotland.

Of the eight drive-through sites in Scotland, none appeared to have available appointments until Thursday either.

People trying to book a test at some of the centres received a message reading: “There are currently no slots available on this day. Try again this evening, when more test slots will be made available.”

Coronavirus PCR test kit

What to do if you need a PCR test but can’t book? During her statement to parliament today, Nicola Sturgeon said to keep checking the website as today’s shortage was due to an administrative error. She said: “we are working closely with the UK Government to make sure the flow of testing remains as we need it to be."

For those that still can’t get a PCR test online, try phoning 119 and continue to check the website.

Priority for Covid testing is to be given to key workers and vulnerable people.

Ms Sturgeon said that testing capacity in Scotland had reached 85 per cent yesterday, which would put pressure on turnaround times. Some people have reported waiting four days for a test result.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf explained today’s situation, tweeting: "An administrative error was made to UK Booking Portal for PCR tests that meant certain slots were not available in Scotland. We quickly liaised with UK Govt officials to highlight the error that had inadvertently been made, It has now been resolved.