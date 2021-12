Covid-19 cases in Glasgow up by 83% - here’s which areas have the highest rates

Covid-19 cases in the city are still rising.

Cases of Covid-19 in Glasgow have risen by 83 per cent from the 14-21 December. This is the second highest increase in a council area in Scotland.

10 neighbourhoods in Glasgow with the highest case rates

These are:

Woodlands: 1901.0 cases per 100,000 people in week to 21 December, 187.8 per cent increase on week to 14 December

Kelvingrove and University: 1691.2 per 100,000, 332.0 per cent increase on previous week

Shawlands West: 1560.1 per 100,000, 55.0 per cent increase on previous week

Dowanhill: 1501.1 per 100,000, 142.9 per cent increase on previous week

Partick: 1431.4 per 100,000, 159.1 per cent increase on previous week

Shawlands East: 1353.6 per 100,000, 140 per cent increase on previous week

Dennistoun: 1352.9 per 100,000, 172.7 per cent increase on previous week

Langside: 1330.7 per 100,000, 110.3 per cent increase on previous week

Merrylee and Millbrae: 1289 per 100,000, 73.1 per cent increase on previous week