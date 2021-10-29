Major refurbishment to SEC Campus entrance planned

Plans to carry out a major refurbishment of the entrance to the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) have been submitted.

The SEC, which is hosting COP26, could soon be given a refurbishment.

The proposals, if successful, would see the erection of an arrival hall, alterations to the Minerva Street bridge - including removing and replacing both ends of the bridge - and associated works and landscaping.

The application states that the walkway bridge from the Exhibition Station entrance to the SEC is 30 years old and ‘in need of a major refurbishment’.

It adds: “It is the proposal to re-clad the existing structure along its full length and take the opportunity to enhance the lighting, surfacing to the deck and painting of the hoop structure and handrail.

“The section crossing the rail to the north will be replaced with a new structure that will enhance the entrance experience and increase the visibility from Minerva Street.

“The bridge sections that cross Stobcross Road down to the SEC entrance plaza will all be removed to make space for the proposed arrivals hall and cycle ramp. A new section will be constructed to join the existing bridge to the arrivals hall at the appropriate level.”

The application also states that improvements to the campus and the terrorist bombing at the Manchester Arena in 2017 mean that it is important to control the points of access to the campus.

The arrivals hall will include a control area where the public can be screened prior to entering the campus.