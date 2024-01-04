4 . Balloch Castle(1238~)

Though the castle now lies derelict, it was once the main visitor centre for the park, while also acting as the headquarters for the Countryside Ranger Service. The earls of Lennox built the original Balloch Castle around 1238. The earls afterwards moved their base to the island of Inchmurrin in Loch Lomond, where the remains of a late 14th-century castle can still be seen. What we now call Balloch Castle is the mansions built in 1808 which look over the site, which are well worth the visit in their own right.