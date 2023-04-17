Register
Inside the seven bedroom Baronial mansion that’s one of Glasgow’s most expensive properties

This mansion is on Sherbrooke Avenue on Glasgow’s Southside

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:38 BST

One of the more exclusive properties available on Glasgow’s property market at the moment is this seven bedroom Baronial mansion house.

Listed on the property website Rightmove this stunning detached Victorian house offers a magnificent entrance and must be one of the most highly desirable houses in the city.

There are a number of amenities that can be found near the property such as Dumbreck Station and Maxwell Park Station as well as a number of terrific green spaces such as Pollok Park, Maxwell Park and Bellahouston Park.

Property Summary

Location: 27-29 Sherbrooke Avenue, Glasgow, G41

Price: £2,600,000

Agent: Savills, Glasgow.

1. The Front of the Property

The front of the house is a sight to behold.

2. Sitting Room

A space to relax and wind down that has some terrific features such as the wood panelling.

3. Reception Hall

This area of the property gives a flavour of what is to come with rich wood panelling and vaulted ceilings.

4. Drawing Room

The double doors enter into the dining room and is a fantastic space to entertain your guests.

