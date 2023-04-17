Inside the seven bedroom Baronial mansion that’s one of Glasgow’s most expensive properties
This mansion is on Sherbrooke Avenue on Glasgow’s Southside
One of the more exclusive properties available on Glasgow’s property market at the moment is this seven bedroom Baronial mansion house.
Listed on the property website Rightmove this stunning detached Victorian house offers a magnificent entrance and must be one of the most highly desirable houses in the city.
There are a number of amenities that can be found near the property such as Dumbreck Station and Maxwell Park Station as well as a number of terrific green spaces such as Pollok Park, Maxwell Park and Bellahouston Park.
Property Summary
Location: 27-29 Sherbrooke Avenue, Glasgow, G41
Price: £2,600,000
Agent: Savills, Glasgow.
