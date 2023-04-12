Register
20 of the best gigs and festivals in Glasgow this summer

Glasgow is set to host a packed roster of music events over the course of the summer.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th Apr 2023, 21:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 21:00 BST

There are a number of high profile and significant names ready to visit Glasgow this summer to play in front of music revellers.

As well as the usual festivals which the city hosts in Bellahouston Park, Glasgow Green and Kelvingrove Park there will also be some big-name acts performing at the OVO Hydro.

Here’s a look at 20 of the biggest and best gigs and festivals which Glasgow has to offer this summer.

TRNSMT festival will again take place in Glasgow Green this summer over the weekend of Friday 7 - Sunday 9 July. The likes of Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 will headline this year.

1. TRNSMT Festival

Photo: Contributed

The legendary performer will bid Glasgow a farewell this summer on his final tour. Elton will play two nights in the city in June.

2. Elton John

The legendary performer will bid Glasgow a farewell this summer on his final tour. Elton will play two nights in the city in June.

Riverside Festival is back for it’s tenth run and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The two-day event will take place the first weekend of June and will feature a number of DJs from across the world.

3. Riverside Festival

Riverside Festival is back for it’s tenth run and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The two-day event will take place the first weekend of June and will feature a number of DJs from across the world.

Regular Music are once again putting a musical bonanza as they welcome some huge acts to the city. A total of 13 shows will take place at the bandstand between Tuesday July 25 and Saturday August 12 including acts such as Del Amitri, Squeeze and Siouxsie.

4. Kelvingrove Bandstand

Photo: Regular Music

