New bid to turn Govanhill shop into restaurant

A fresh bid to turn a Govanhill shop into a restaurant has been launched after the council rejected initial plans earlier this year.

The empty unit on Victoria Road.

The applicant, Momin Rabbani, wants to convert an empty retail unit at 433 Victoria Road, but council planners said the development would have a negative impact on neighbours.

His new application removes the hot food takeaway element of the scheme, although a statement, submitted to the council, reveals a takeaway option would still be included.

There were 13 objections to the original proposal and two objections to the new plans have so far been received.

The applicant’s agent, Bennett Developments and Consulting, has submitted the statement to the council, which says: “Contrary to the previous application, this application is not for a hot food takeaway but is for a restaurant, which has the right to up to 20 per cent of the business being for takeaway purposes.

“That does not imply or infer that the use is for hot food takeaway. The main and principal use is a restaurant.”

It adds Victoria Road has “deteriorated markedly” over the last 20 years, and claims this is “due in no small part to the imposed parking restrictions and more recently the imposition of cycle lanes”.

These have “combined to destroy the vitality and vibrancy” of the area, the agent believes.

It adds: “Previously occupied by a charity shop, the premises have been vacant since March 2020, despite extensive marketing.

“The recent pandemic has contributed to the decline and now Victoria Road is but a shadow of its former self.”

One neighbour, Claire Torrens, has disputed these claims, and believes the argument about cycle lanes and parking restrictions is “at best tenuous”.

“Parking restrictions are there to ease congestion and aid the flow of traffic, something that is required on Victoria Road,” she said.

“The cycle lanes are part of Glasgow City Councils commitment to active travel and part of the strategic plan to combat climate change, pollution and improve health and wellbeing.”

Her objection claims the “primary purpose of the premises will be to serve takeaway food”.

She adds: “The same issues therefore remain; significantly increased footfall outside the premises for more than 12 hours each day leading to increased rubbish, increased vermin, increased noise and the possibility of general antisocial behaviour right outside our homes.”

In May, planning officers ruled that the change of use, requested in the original proposal, would “not protect the residential amenity of the residents in the block above by introducing a hot food takeaway beneath their dwelling”.

If approved, the restaurant would have around 40 seats and would open from 10am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday. The applicant has requested opening until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The application adds: “The proposed new restaurant will not only see a new dining experience introduced into the area but will also see the recycling of an otherwise vacant unit which if left vacant would rapidly become a major disamenity.