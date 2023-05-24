Riverside Festival 2023 is coming in a little over a week on the first weekend of June - but it doesn’t seem that long ago that Glasgow saw it’s first ever Riverside back in 2013.

Glasgow has a legendary history with dance music - from legendary DJs like SLAM to stories of illegal underground raves and legendary are told over the thumping bass at Sub Club.

It makes sense then given that Glasgow is internationally renowned for its contributions to electronic music that the city should have it’s own techno festival - but it wasn’t until 2013 that we got one.

Flanked by the River Clyde and the imposing futuristic facade of the Riverside Museum - it’s the perfect place to host an outdoor electronic festival in Glasgow.

Riverside Festival was founded by the team behind events company Electric Frog and popular club night Pressure, which began at The Arches - the legendary railway tunnel club that nurtured generations of electronic DJs and fans alike.

Riverside Festival has hosted some of the greatest Scottish and International DJs in its 10 year run, including but not limited to: SLAM, Jamie XX, FatBoy Slim, Andrew Weatherall, Ricardo Villalobos, Optimo, Ron Trent, Modeselektor, Peach, John Talabot, Shanti Celeste and countless other huge DJs.

The festival is renowned for its programme - hosting amazing home-grown talent alongside some of the biggest movers and shakers in the international electronic scene today.

This years programme features Patrick Topping, SLAM, Fraz.ier, Paula Temple, Mall Grab, SHERELLE, Slam, Héctor Oaks, Patrick Mason and Avalon Emerson

As Riverside Festival gears up for its tenth showcase - we wanted to take a look back at some of the biggest, most mind-blowing sets to have ever went down by. the Clyde

1 . Riverside 2013 The crowd at Jamie XX in 2013

2 . Riverside 2014 Andrew Weatherall salutes the camera at Riverside Festival 2014

3 . Riverside 2015 Robert Hood at Riverside Festival 2015 (Photography: www.joehartphoto.com // @joehartphoto)

4 . Riverside 2016 Fat Boy Slim goes bare foot behind the decks at Riverside Festival 2016 (Photography: www.joehartphoto.com // @joehartphoto)

Next Page Page 1 of 3