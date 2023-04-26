Register
In Pictures: A first look at the new bridge connecting Govan and Partick

It is hoped the bridge will be completed by Spring 2024

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST

Glasgow’s newest bridge is shaping up nicely with work having began on the structure in March 2023 which will be a great link between both sides of the river.

Once completed, the Govan-Partick bridge will link the communities of Partick and Govan together between points near Govan Cross and the Riverside Museum to provide a fresh connection uniting both sides of the River Clyde which have a historic link.

Glasgow City Council has now shared new images of how the bridge is progressing with a key stage having now been already reached.

A cofferdam has now been installed which will permit the construction of the south pier over the water as work progresses.

The bridge is part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal project, with funding from both the Scottish and UK Governments.

When complete, it is hoped that the bridge will serve as another key component of the city’s active travel which encourages people to walk and cycle. It will also provide another local public transport link to the Riverside Museum.

