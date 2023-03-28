Register
Hampden Park: Scotland football fans disgusted by ‘criminal’ 26% food price rise in 16 months

Fans couldn’t believe the price of a Hot Dog and slammed the cost of pies as images of the Hampden Park menu circulated online.

By Toby Bryant
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:37 BST

Scottish football fans are preparing for an expensive return to Hampden Park this evening after being shocked by the prices of food and drink on Saturday. Scotland take on Spain this evening in Glasgow in the UEFA Euro qualifiers after beating Cyprus 3-0 at the weekend.

Steve Clarke's side looked confident in the victory but it was some off-the-pitch news that had fans talking on social media. Self-proclaimed 'pie and football' enthusiast David Stroker is known for sampling the grub on offer at stadiums and shared an image of the price list at Hampden Park on Saturday.

With a hot dog costing £6.50, pies from £3.50 and crisps at £2, football fans flocked to the comments to share their disgust.

Here's the price list for food at Hampden Park:

  • Hot Dog - £6.50
  • Pies - Kebab Pie £4.50, Macaroni Pie - £3.60, Scotch Pie - £3.50, Steak & Gravy Pie - £4.10
  • Vegan Sausage Roll - £3.60
  • Gluten Free Sandwich - £4.20
  • Grab Bags (Starbursts/Maltesers/Minstrels/Buttons/Jelly Babies) - £4
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Duo - £2.20
  • Small Mars Bar - £1.20
  • Crisps - £2

Stoker labelled the price of pies 'a p***take' as fans labelled the prices 'mental', a 'disgrace' and 'criminal'.

Scotland play Spain at Hampden Park this evening (Image: Getty Images)
One Twitter user said: "Scary…you get a hot dog, chips and coffee at IKEA for about three quid."

Another added: "Yeah the food prices inside the stadium were mental. Waited ages to be served as well (25mins) honestly, on Tuesday I’ll visit the food trucks outside and avoid the food kiosks."

A similar image of the Hampden Park menu was shared online back in 2021 by a fan which shows the rise in prices over the past year and a half.

In November 2021, a Hot Dog cost £5 - marking a 26% increase - with a Scotch Pie at £2.80 and the Gluten Free Sandwich at £3.50.

The price hike rubbed salt into the wounds of Scottish football fans who had recently baulked at the £90 price tag slapped on the national side's £150 anniversary top.

Despite the "utterly ridiculous" price tag, fans praised the sleek kit's design and the limited edition jersey sold out almost immediately online after launch.

Scotland wore the top against Cyprus on Saturday and will don the kit once again when playing Spain tonight.

