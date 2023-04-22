The signs that show you are in Glasgow.
Glasgow has a number of historic landmarks and streets spread throughtout the city and along with them are some unique signs.
Some of these signs are as much a part of the city as the landmark which they may be attached to.
From the bright flashing neon sign in the East End of the city to one of Ashton Lane’s most famous dining spots, here are 16 of the most iconic and distinctive signs in Glasgow.
1. Barrowland Ballroom
Once a place to go for dancing, The Barrowlands is now one of Scotland’s most iconic music venues. On your journey up to the site in Glasgow’s East End you are met with the iconic huge neon sign which has greeted many a concertgoer over the years. Photo: Barrowlands
2. Central Station
The station in the heart of the city has a number of entrances but the gold letters on the green background on the overarching Victorian style bridge at Hielamann’s Umbrella is iconic.
3. The Willow Tea Rooms
Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Glasgow go hand in hand and a number of his works can be seen across the city. This distinctive signage can be found on Sauchiehall Street and has been operating in the city since 1903. Photo: dalbera on Flickr
4. Ubiquitous Chip
The Ubiquitous Chip signage by sculptor George Wyllie is as much a part of Glasgow’s Ashton Lane as the bar and restaurant which has served the people of the West End for over 50 years.