8 of the best gyms in Glasgow 2023 according to Google Reviews

Hogmanay has came and went and you know what that means - that’s right, New Year, New You - here’s the best gyms in Glasgow so you can be the best you you can be in 2023

Attending a new gym can be a daunting task for even the most seasoned gym professionals - even moreso if you’re just starting out - so we put together this list of the best gyms in Glasgow to start (or restart!) your gym-going career.

Central Strength Gym Glasgow

Central Strength Gym features an intimate interior in which PTs are always on hand to lend some support

Located at 15 Midland St, Glasgow G1 4PR underneath Glasgow Central is the perfect gym for city centre workers. In addition to a top-class gym, the building also hosts a changing room & showers, a lounge, a nutrition and protein shop, access to personal trainers, a range of classes, and sports therapy & performance analysis.

You can get a day pass with a free tour and no time limit for £5, a student plan for £22.50 per month, a membership plan from £27.50 a month, and a gold pass for £50 per month that also includes one PT session a month.

Central Strength Glasgow describe themselves as such:”A place where each person’s journey is respected.

“On hand are super friendly PTs to aid you in any shape or form, do not be shocked when they offer tips and advice that will help and keep you safe.

“When you join CS you’re joining a growing community and family who care about your well-being, you’re not seen as just a number or stat but a person.”

You can check out membership options for the gym here.

CrossFit Glasgow

CrossFit is all about community - and the Glasgow gym has it in spades.

CrossFit is a huge difference from the traditional gym-going experience - if you’ve tried to get into the gym before and failed after the first few months of 2022 - maybe CrossFit is the answer for you.

The gym claims to focus on delivering ‘one highly effective workout each day’ with a focus on ‘technique, education and personal progression.’ The gym offers a wide range of services and is open seven days a week - only closing very rarely for holidays.

You can find the gym at 29 Commerce St, Glasgow G5 8AB underneath the railway arches, The kit is some of the best money can buy - all being Rogue branded equipment. In addition to CrossFit - the gym also offers more traditional weight lifting and cardio.

CrossFit Glasgow describe themselves as such:”Whether you are a complete beginner, coming back to training after a long time off or ready to push your training further, CFG offers services to suit your needs.

“We offer daily CrossFit workouts and a wide variety of specialist classes and an amazing community that supports you every step of the way.”

Every new members goes through a video call with gym staff to tailor their membership to them - you can book an appointment with the team here.

Extreme Gym

Extreme Gym is suited to more advanced gym enthusiasts.

Perhaps not the best gym on this list for new-comers - Extreme Gym Glasgow prides itself on being an ‘advanced strength training centre’ - in their own words:”We pride ourselves in offering the most advanced gym facility in Scotland...

“...our aim is to give our members access to the very best gym equipment to help them achieve their fitness goals.”

There are several Extreme Gym locations across Glasgow, including:

Extreme Gym 1 - 257 Abercromby St, Glasgow G40 2DD

Extreme Gym 2 - 56 Jordanvale Ave, Glasgow G14 0QP

Extreme Gym 3 - Arrotshole Rd, East Kilbride, G74 1PJ

Extreme gym membership is £40 per month and gets you access to all gyms with no joining fee and no contract. You can’t pay online and have to meet with gym staff in person.

You can find out more about the gym here.

JD Gym Glasgow North

JD Gyms are suited to the more casual gym-goer

More suited to the casual gym-goer that doesn’t quite fancy a PureGym membership - JD Gym’s offer a similar experience with loads more equipment.

You can find the gym at Craigmont Drive off Maryhill Road, G20 9BS. The gym has over 250 machines, over 300 classes, a large free weights zone, bootcamp, ‘JD burn, & boxing programmes, a sprint / sled track, saunas, personal trainers, and free parking - what more could you ask for really.

JD Gyms, describe themselves (in all-caps no less, formatted for your convenience) as such: “Looking for the best gym in Glasgow North?

“If you’re searching for a gym with hundreds of pieces of the best cardio and strength equipment, over 300 classes a month, saunas in our luxury changing rooms, and a great location with plenty of free parking, all included for an amazing price, then choose the incredible JD Gyms Glasgow North today and we promise you’ll never look back!”

For £20 you can get access to JD Gym North with classes included, for £25 a month you can get 10 per cent off JD Sports and the ability to use any JD Gym in the UK.

You can find out more about the gym here.

Elite Gym Glasgow

How could you not feel inspired with this iconic mural of Arnie on the wall

Elite Gym is a huge facility that is about one thing - working it out to the max. With over 2000 square feet of floor space, the facility is fully equiped with a range of free weights and unique features such as an indoor turf area, peg climbing board, and custom built power racks and lifting platforms.

Elite Gym is no nonsense - they describe themselves as so:”We focus on practical, traditional training styles using equipment such as kettlebells and barbells, and using the bodyweight through gymnastics to build strength, speed and endurance.

“We offer full memberships with 24/7 access to the facility, as well as group sessions, and personal training. We welcome anyone looking to improve their fitness. No gimmicks, no mirrors, just a great place to train.”

While the gym welcomes olympic level athletes and strongmen - it’s not exclusive to them, and welcome anyone serious about getting in shape, with support avaliable for anyone at any level. They also offer one of the hardest circuit classes in Glasgow, which many members will attest to.

The gym can be found in Ibrox in Woodville Industrial Estate in units 14-15, G51 2RL.

You can find out more about the gym here.

Citypark Fitness

Citypark fitness welcomes all levels of gym-goers

Citypark Fitness is also spoke of very highly in gym circles - with a team of expert personal trainers on site and a monthly training plan with every membership.

Memberships are priced at £35 a month, or it works out to £30 a month if you choose the 12 month fixed-term membership. Citypark Fitness describe themselves like so:”Citypark Fitness is Glasgow’s leading independent gym. We have a team of expert Personal Trainers on site who will help you achieve your fitness goals.

“Citypark Fitness is a friendly, welcoming environment that supports everyone. We have a great range of high quality equipment to suit all fitness levels.

​”We have everything you need across our 3 gym areas! We have weights areas and lifting rooms, the very best cardio machines, fixed resistance machines and plate loaded machines. All of our Team are qualified Level 3 Personal Trainers with years of success and experience in the industry.

​”We have fully equipped changing rooms and showers and there is is also site parking too!”

The gym can be found in Citypark at 368 Alexandra Parade, Glasgow G31 3AU.

You can find out more about the gym here.

The Circle Gym Club

The Circle is a women-only gym with several unique programmes.

A female-only gym and fitness studio, the Circle Gym Club offers an experience you won’t find anywhere else in Glasgow.

The Circle have a ‘Milon gym’ featuring a combination of 12 fully automated strength and cardio machines. They also have a studio to host classes including ‘Bungee fitness classes’ being the only gym in Scotland to offer Bungee Super Fly classes.

Owner Charlene describes the gym in her own words:” The idea for ‘The Circle’ was formed after years of working for well known gyms but not agreeing with many aspects of their business models & I felt so many things were just morally wrong & they did not have their client’s best interests at heart.

“After 10 years of commuting daily from East Kilbride to Ayrshire & also Inverclyde I wanted my own club to be closer to home.”

You can find out more about the gym here.

Everyday Athletes

Everyday Athlete host classes for all fitness levels

Everyday Athletes welcome all levels of fitness in their gym - forming a kind and caring health & wellbeing community.

They describe themselves as such:”We offer an unpretentious and results-oriented community that’s invested in your goals and success.

“Check your ego at the door and get ready to train!”

In addition to in-person classes, the gym also offers online classes. Classes range from Muay Thai to Yoga and everything in between.

The gym can be found at Unit 18A, 100 Borron st, Glasgow , G4 9XG.