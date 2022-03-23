Mother’s Day is just around the corner, here are the best places to get flowers in Glasgow.

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday 27 March this year.

Mother’s Day is a chance to celebrate the mother, or mother figure in your life, and thank them for all the work they do for you.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What better way to thank them than with a vibrant bouquet of flowers to bring a bit of spring into their home.

So, where are some of the best places to get flowers in Glasgow?

Blooms For Flowers

This business has specialised in bringing seasonal flowers to Glasgow for over 20 year.

They are certified and professional florists providing a range of bespoke bouquets, wedding bouquets and flower arrangements.

You can arrange your order by going into their store, or calling them on 0141 332 8366. Click and collect is also available from their website.

Address: 61 Cambridge St, Glasgow G3 6QX Website: https://www.bloomsforflowers.co.uk/

Floral Haven Florists Glasgow

Floreal Haven first opened its doors in 2000, and has been a staple for the people of Glasgow since.

The shop offers delivery on Sundays, and those orders must be made before 4m on the Saturday.

You can make your orders on their website or by calling 0141 423 9994.

Address: 2 Kildrostan St, Glasgow G41 4LU Website: https://floralhaven.co.uk/

Marlene’s Flower Ltd

This family run business was established in 2015, and has quickly built a good reputation with the local community for providing friendly service.

The owner was trained at Glasgow’s largest independent florist and decided to use their own expertise to open their own shop.

The store offers same day delivery Monday to Sunday, but orders must be placed before 2pm. They offer in store collections also.

You can order online at their website or by calling 0141 778 2511.

Address: 1006 Tollcross Rd, Glasgow G32 8UW Website: https://www.marlenesflowers.co.uk/default.aspx

Florresters - No Ordinary florist

This local business has been delivering designer bouquets and arrangements since 2006.

They offer a broad range of all year round bouquets, as well as season specialities for Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day.

You can order your perfect bouquet on their website or call them on 0141 500 0001. For same day delivery you must order by 11am, Monday to Saturday.

Address: 447 Duke St, Glasgow G31 1RD Website: https://www.florresters.co.uk/default.aspx

Flowers by Suzy Liu

This establishment is located right in the city centre of Glasgow and is the ideal location for delivering to most surrounding areas.

The store is run by a specially qualified and experienced florist, that specialises in combining traditional arrangements with exciting new designs.

They offer a designer line of seasonal bouquets and bespoke options also.

If you are looking for same day delivery you can call the store on 0141 552 8385.

Address: 265 High St, Glasgow G4 0QS Website: https://flowersbysuzyliu.co.uk/

Petals Flowers

With over 26 years of experience this business will be able to bring to life even the most personal designs you’re after.

They cover corporate events, weddings, seasonal bouquets as well as bespoke options.

They offer click and collect as well as delivery via their website, you can also place an order by calling 0141 357 3920.

Address: 311 Crow Rd, Glasgow G11 7BU Website: https://www.petalsflowers.co.uk/

Wildthings

This business has been located in the west end of Glasgow for over 20 years.

The shop has grown over the years, and as well as offering traditional flowers they also offer an unusual selection of house plants.

The products available often bring a unique blend of retro styles with a modern take.

The family run business offers covers everything from weddings, Mother’s Day to one off bespoke pieces.

To order you can visit their website or call on 0141 954 4640.

Address: 1391 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G14 9XT Website: https://wildthingsglasgow.co.uk/

Rose n Thyme

This family run business has shops in Beardens, Hyndland and offers a special workshop in Milngavie.

Since opening they have grown rapidly, and their bespoke services have become fan favourites among the local community.

They offer same day delivery for no extra charge. You can order on their website or call them on 0141 334 4001.

Address: 141A Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9JA Website: https://www.rosenthyme.co.uk/

Blue Lavender

The local business covers everything from weddings, corporate events, bespoke services and delivery. Offering a range of unique and traditional flowers and scents.

The business is known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere in store. Encouraging people to come in for a browse and a chat.

You can pop into their shop, or call them on 0141 339 5747 to arrange a delivery.