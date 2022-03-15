A popular Glasgow restaurant is running a Mother’s Day extravaganza.

Cranside Kitchen will be hosting not one, but five events on Sunday, March 27, as part of a special Mother’s Day celebration.

With afternoon tea, a Sunday roast, a comedy gala, and a sensational drag queen bingo, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Cranside Kitchen this Mother’s Day.

What will happen?

It starts with afternoon tea (11.30am - 2pm or 2.30pm - 5pm) where you can treat yourself (and your mum) to a lady-like lunch with a delicious spread of dainty finger sandwiches, pretty cakes and savoury treats served with a selection of your favourite tea blends or two glasses of fizz.

Afternoon tea is priced £17.95 per person.

The restaurant will be offering a Sunday Roast as part of the event.

Then it’s on to a lively drag brunch, perfect for mums who are looking for something deliciously naughty on Mother’s Day.

Enjoy all you can eat Sushi whilst enjoying entertainment from the queens of Glas-vegas! With plenty of pizazz, lots of singing and dancing the all you can eat sushi drag brunch (12pm - 3pm) isn’t for the faint of heart. £35 per person.

Everyone loves a good Sunday roast, but why not let your mum have the weekend off and treat her to Nonna’s Sunday roast (1pm, 3pm, 5pm)? Enjoy a delicious Sunday roast, just like Nonna makes it, with your choice of succulent roast chicken or slow cooked beef striplion and all of the trimmings. £14.95 for adults or £6.95 for children under 10 years old.

If your mum loves the bingo, then Cranside’s charity drag queen bingo is for you! Make it a night to remember with the fabulous four drag queens for a night of glitz, glamour, games and of course BINGO!

In association with Save The Children to raise vital funds for Children in Ukraine, the restaurant be mixing good food, social good and sisterhood.

For just £5 per person you can be part of the mother of all parties this Mother’s Day in Cranside’s Finnieston function suite.

Finally, you can treat your mother to a comedy gala lunch in association with The Rotunda Comedy Club.

Four top comedians will entertain guests, and revellers will enjoy a dish of your choice from their specially selected halloumi kitchen menu, as well as six drinks included in the price to make one happy mother!

Tickets priced at £45 per person.

How to book