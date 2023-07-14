The 15th edition of The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches has been released today, with seven beaches in Glasgow making the coveted list of the top 50 British beaches.

Author Chris Haslam has travelled to each and everyone of the listed beaches, and ranked them definitively by comparing them to one another.

Several factors were taken into account, including: cleanliness, accessibility, car parking facilities, lifeguards, hygiene levels at loos and showers and whether the beaches are dog-friendly - among a myriad of other indicators that point towards a good beach.

The 15th edition of the Best UK Beaches list by The Times is the first ever variation of the list to be reader-nominated. In early May Times readers were invited to vote on their favourite beaches - which were then visited and verified by the author.

Only beaches rated “excellent” by the Environment Agency have made the cut. Chris Haslam, Chief Travel Writer at the Times and Sunday Times, said: “As families flock to the British coastlines this summer, and tourists migrate to more northerly latitudes, beaches in Britain could be on the cusp of a new golden age.

“This is the most comprehensive and detailed beach guide available, and the only one in which every stretch of sand, pebbles or shingle has been physically inspected within the past eight weeks. The weather was magnificent throughout, and when the sun is shining - our beaches are the most beautiful on earth.”

There are six regional winners in England’s north, southeast and east, as well as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, among the 50 magnificent beaches. But there had to be named one overall winner: Weymouth. A beloved beach on the coast of Dorset.

In Scotland, Findhorn in Moray received acclaim for its seven-mile stretch of sandy coastline - providing scenic walks and the chance to spot dolphins, porpoises, seals, ospreys and sea eagles.

We ranked all the seven beaches named in Scotland by their proximity to Glasgow, take a look at our gallery below, or check out the full list from The Times here!

1 . Coldingham Beach, Scottish Borders - 2h Over on the East coast, you can find Coldingham Beach a few miles south of the idyllic village of Eyemouth, The Sunday Times describes the beach as such: “There’s crystal-clear water frequented by seals, whales, dolphins and surfers; a friendly café and recently improved wheelchair access to what is a hidden jewel of the Berwickshire coast.”

2 . West Sands, St Andrews - 2h For many Glaswegians, it’s a tradition to visit St. Andrews every year or so - with the ancient town right next to the beach, it’s the perfect place to take a day (or weekend!) trip

3 . Kilbride Bay, Argyll & Bute - 2h30m The beach is remote enough to be quiet with room for everyone to enjoy.” I’ve been, and I’ve checked, and I can confirm that Avery’s description of this half-mile of south-facing sand — with its tide line of sea shells, and Arran like a postcard nine miles across the Sound of Bute — is spot-on. And check out the Bothy at Kilbride Farm — a café a mile inland that was closed when I visited just after sunrise, but is highly spoken of in these parts.

4 . Findhorn Beach - 3h50m Located near the very tip of the highlands, Findhorn Beach was named the best beach in Scotland by The Sunday Times in 2023. The Times compared the highland beach to the coast of Alentejo in Portugal, which they claim under blue skies and warm June sunshine, Findhorn looks uncannily similar to a coastal Portuguese town.