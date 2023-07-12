Nearly half of the Scottish restaurants in the Good Food Guide’s list of the best 100 local British restaurants were in Glasgow.

The Good Food Guide 2023 have released their list of the top 100 best local restaurants in Britain - including fifteen from Scotland and seven from Glasgow!

Most restaurants in Glasgow that made the list - making up nearly half of the Scottish restaurants named in the pristegous list - are based around the West End - showing just how highly regarded the food scene is in the area and the many fantastic restaurants that populate the likes of Dumbarton Road and Great Western Road.

The best restaurants were decided following 37,000 nominations and six weeks of Good Food Guide inspections, before the Good Food Guide released their findings this month.

Take a look below to see all the Scottish Restaurants that made the list for the top 100 best local restaurants in Britain, as named by the Good Food Guide 2023 - including seven from Glasgow!

1 . The Kinneuchar Inn The Kinneuchar Inn won the title of best local restaurant in Scotland in the Good Food Guide 2023 - it offers traditional local food rotating daily depending on the seasonal produce available in a traditional 17th century pub. It’s the first of several Fife restaurants on the list - showcasing just how far the Kingdom has come in the culinary arts.

2 . Bar Brett - Glasgow Bar Brett on Great Western Road made The Good Food Guide 2023 - and was highly commended by the guide for it’s buzzy & edgy atmosphere. Photo: Third Party

3 . The Dory Bistro Drum roll please. Dory Garden Starter, courgette flower stuffed with mozzarella, herbs & sunflower seeds, served with pan fried courgette’s, Dory tomatoes & broad beans.

4 . Eighty Eight – Glasgow Eighty Eight on Dumbarton Road came highly touted by the Good Food Guide 2023 - which highly praised it’s Mediterranean small plates menu. Photo: Third Party